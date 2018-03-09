Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MILLER, JOSEPH LEE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1751, SURETY OR CASH, $1080, Court: RS Municipal Court
SANDERS, CORY SCOTT
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Pay Sex Offender Fees willfully, 5 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
STEWART, KATHERINE JO
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-08
Released: 2018-03-08
Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
Booking: 2018-02-03
Released: 2018-02-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
MANLEY, CHAD KELLY
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-08
Released: 2018-03-08
Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West