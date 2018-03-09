Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MILLER, JOSEPH LEE

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1751, SURETY OR CASH, $1080, Court: RS Municipal Court

SANDERS, CORY SCOTT

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Pay Sex Offender Fees willfully, 5 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

STEWART, KATHERINE JO

Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-08
Released: 2018-03-08
Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
Booking: 2018-02-03
Released: 2018-02-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

MANLEY, CHAD KELLY

Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-08
Released: 2018-03-08
Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

