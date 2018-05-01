Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GUHL, ROBERT J

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2116, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

CORNELL, JESSIE RAE

Age: 20
Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2114, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2114, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Conspire to Commit – Felony
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2114, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

ALLEYNE, JENNIE NINA

Age: 34
Address: OROVILLE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2115, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2115, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Conspire to Commit – Felony
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2115, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

