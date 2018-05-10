Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 10

By News Desk -
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BLOUNT, KRISTINA LEE

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

ORIET MARKS, LACY ANN

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2170, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2170, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

LACY, BRITTANY ANNE

Age: 25
Address: MCKINNON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

HAYWARD, NICKOLAUS BRIAN

Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

MALLOW, JONATHAN LYNN

Age: 31
Address: ELDARADO, OK
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-09
Arresting Agency: NWS

KENNEDY, JAMES MICHAEL

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2167, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

LOPEZ, ADRIAN

Age: 45
Address: FT LUPTON, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO

BUCKENDORF, CARLEY MARIE

Age: 33
Address: JOHNSTOWN, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2165, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court

SMITH, DONALD COREY

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-09

Released: 2018-05-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Speed Too Fast for Conditions with Accident
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2164, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2164, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2164, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2164, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East

