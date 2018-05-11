Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ANTHONY, ROSE MARY

Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2176, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: RS Municipal Court

TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2175, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 HANSON, APRIL LEE

Age: 42
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: OTHR

DOWNS, DEVONIE LEANNE

Age: 22
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: OTHR

QUINATA, JANEEN SALAS

Age: 31
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: OTHR

BLAS, JOSEPH

Age: 26
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: OTHR

STEVENS, FREDRICK

Age: 39
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: OTHE

COLLER, EMILY LOUISE

Age: 27
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: OTHR

GLENDELL, WATSON

Age: 31
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: OTHR

HEWLETT, JOHN MARK

Age: 54
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: OTHR

HANSEN, JACKIE LEE

Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

WILSON, ALYCIA KAY

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2173, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2174, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2172, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2172, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2172, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court

