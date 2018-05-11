Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ANTHONY, ROSE MARY
Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2176, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: RS Municipal Court
TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2175, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
HANSON, APRIL LEE
Age: 42
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: OTHR
DOWNS, DEVONIE LEANNE
Age: 22
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: OTHR
QUINATA, JANEEN SALAS
Age: 31
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: OTHR
BLAS, JOSEPH
Age: 26
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: OTHR
STEVENS, FREDRICK
Age: 39
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: OTHE
COLLER, EMILY LOUISE
Age: 27
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: OTHR
GLENDELL, WATSON
Age: 31
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: OTHR
HEWLETT, JOHN MARK
Age: 54
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: OTHR
HANSEN, JACKIE LEE
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
WILSON, ALYCIA KAY
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2173, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2174, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2172, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2172, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2172, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court