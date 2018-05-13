Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
CUMMINGS, NEWCOMB
Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2185, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
TERRY, RICHARD ALLEN
Age: 64
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2184, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
SANER, JUSTIN CLEON
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Use of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East