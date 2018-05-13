Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CUMMINGS, NEWCOMB

Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2185, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

TERRY, RICHARD ALLEN

Age: 64
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2184, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

SANER, JUSTIN CLEON

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Use of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

