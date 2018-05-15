Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
COX, BRYAN EUGENE
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2194, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
OLIVARES NAVARRO, DIEGO BERNABE
Age: 27
Address: RESEDA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-14
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2193, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
SMITH, DONALD COREY
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-05-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MALONE, AUSTIN WYATT
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Kidnapping – Facilitate Felony (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2190, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
LETURGEY, JASINDA JANE
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2189, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
BROWN, KHADIJAH TERALIN
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
CRUMBY, SHAUN KENDRICK
Age: 38
Address: HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2187, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BREWER, PAMELA DAWN
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2186, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court