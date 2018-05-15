Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

COX, BRYAN EUGENE Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2194, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



OLIVARES NAVARRO, DIEGO BERNABE Age: 27 Address: RESEDA, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2193, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



SMITH, DONALD COREY Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2018-05-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #2192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



MALONE, AUSTIN WYATT Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Kidnapping – Facilitate Felony (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2190, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



LETURGEY, JASINDA JANE Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2189, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



BROWN, KHADIJAH TERALIN Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #2188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #2188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



CRUMBY, SHAUN KENDRICK Age: 38 Address: HOUSE SPRINGS, MO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2187, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

