Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KINGMA, PETER SEAN Age: 51 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

BUENROSTRO, GERALDINE ARCHE Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2018-05-15 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2200, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

MACY, DANNY PAUL Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2196, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2197, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2195, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Booking: 2018-05-15 Released: 2018-05-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Exhibit Acceleration (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2198, CASH, $120, Court: Circuit Court East