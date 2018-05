Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROSS, JOANNA LADEAN Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

FRANCIS, NICOLE Age: 33 Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2018-05-16 Arresting Agency: OTHR HAMPTON, NICOLE Age: 41 Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2018-05-16 Arresting Agency: OTHR DIEKEMPER, JAMES MICHAEL Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2210, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

LEWIS, PATRICIA MICHELLE Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-05-16 Scheduled Release: 2018-05-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Disorderly Conduct (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2207, NO BOND, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court

REED, KYLIE ELISE Age: 26 Address: LEWISTOWN, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #2206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #2206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

CAMPOS, STACEY Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #2205, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

GATES, CHRISTOPHER LYN Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-16 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #2203, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court West