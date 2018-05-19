Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

LINE, ANDREW KENNETH

Age: 27
Address: TAFT, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2226, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2226, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

MARTINEZ, VERONICA M

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2225, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

BEGAY, DEWIGHT ISAAC

Age: 30
Address: CASPER,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Defrauding Taxi Service
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2224, SURETY OR CASH, $430, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2224, SURETY OR CASH, $430, Court: RS Municipal Court

CHRISTOFFERSON, JUSTIN WAYNE

Age: 55
Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Charges:
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2223, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

FRANCIS, DAVID J

Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

RILEY, JERMAINE MONTELL

Age: 37
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2220, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

ORTIZ SIANEZ, REBECCA JUDITH

Age: 35
Address: FEDERAL HEIGHTS, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

ANDERSON, KATHY

Age: 52
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

HOLLOWAY, JAMI L

Age: 34
Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

JEMMOTT, GARY

Age: 40
Address: GARDEN CITY, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

STROMBERG, HEATHER J

Age: 33
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2219, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2219, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2219, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

