Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
LINE, ANDREW KENNETH
Age: 27
Address: TAFT, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2226, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2226, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MARTINEZ, VERONICA M
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2225, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BEGAY, DEWIGHT ISAAC
Age: 30
Address: CASPER,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Defrauding Taxi Service
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2224, SURETY OR CASH, $430, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2224, SURETY OR CASH, $430, Court: RS Municipal Court
CHRISTOFFERSON, JUSTIN WAYNE
Age: 55
Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2223, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
FRANCIS, DAVID J
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
RILEY, JERMAINE MONTELL
Age: 37
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2220, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
ORTIZ SIANEZ, REBECCA JUDITH
Age: 35
Address: FEDERAL HEIGHTS, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
ANDERSON, KATHY
Age: 52
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
HOLLOWAY, JAMI L
Age: 34
Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
JEMMOTT, GARY
Age: 40
Address: GARDEN CITY, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
STROMBERG, HEATHER J
Age: 33
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2219, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2219, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2219, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
