Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

CROUCH, DYLAN FRANK

Age: 23
Address: ELGOIN, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2229, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

MEYER, JUSTIN GREGORY

Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

VOCELKA, MICHAEL JOHN

Age: 56
Address: GREEN RIVER

Charges:

    • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT FTP)
      • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2230, CASH, $140, Court: Circuit Court West

