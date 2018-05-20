Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
CROUCH, DYLAN FRANK
Age: 23
Address: ELGOIN, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2229, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MEYER, JUSTIN GREGORY
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
VOCELKA, MICHAEL JOHN
Age: 56
Address: GREEN RIVER
Charges:
-
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2230, CASH, $140, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT FTP)
