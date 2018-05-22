Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
WILLIAMS, RONALD RYAN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2235, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MUSSER, MICHAEL GLENN
Age: 38
Address: CASPER,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-21
Scheduled Release: 2018-07-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2233, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
