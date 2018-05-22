Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 22

By News Desk -
3.3K
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

WILLIAMS, RONALD RYAN

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2235, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

MUSSER, MICHAEL GLENN

Age: 38
Address: CASPER,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-21
Scheduled Release: 2018-07-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2233, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR