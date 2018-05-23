Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
SCHWARTZ, MELISSA NICHOLE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2239, CASH, $165, Court: Circuit Court West
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
SANER, JUSTIN CLEON
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Signs (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2238, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
SALSTROM, KIMBERLEE KATHLEEN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2237, SURETY OR CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2237, SURETY OR CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2237, SURETY OR CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Use of Cell Phone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2237, SURETY OR CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court
MANLEY, CHAD KELLY
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-05-22
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
