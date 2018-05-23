Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 23

By News Desk -
3.5K
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

SCHWARTZ, MELISSA NICHOLE

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2239, CASH, $165, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SANER, JUSTIN CLEON

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Signs (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2238, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

SALSTROM, KIMBERLEE KATHLEEN

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2237, SURETY OR CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2237, SURETY OR CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2237, SURETY OR CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Use of Cell Phone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2237, SURETY OR CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court

MANLEY, CHAD KELLY

Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-05-22
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR