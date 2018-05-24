Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
WRIGHT, GABIREL ROBERT
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2247, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
HAWORTH, STEVEN BRIAN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-23
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2242, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
SHOOK, DAVID KARL
Age: 32
Address: SPOKANE, WA
Booking: 2018-05-23
Released: 2018-05-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Report $1000+ Property Damage or Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2245, SURETY OR CASH, $540, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2245, SURETY OR CASH, $540, Court: Circuit Court East
- Open Container in Moving Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2245, SURETY OR CASH, $540, Court: Circuit Court East
- Speed Too Fast for Conditions
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2245, SURETY OR CASH, $540, Court: Circuit Court East
TWITCHELL, NICHOLAS BRYCE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-23
Released: 2018-05-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2240, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2240, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2240, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East
