Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

WRIGHT, GABIREL ROBERT

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2247, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

HAWORTH, STEVEN BRIAN

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-23
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2242, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

SHOOK, DAVID KARL

Age: 32
Address: SPOKANE, WA

Booking: 2018-05-23

Released: 2018-05-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Report $1000+ Property Damage or Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2245, SURETY OR CASH, $540, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2245, SURETY OR CASH, $540, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Open Container in Moving Vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2245, SURETY OR CASH, $540, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Speed Too Fast for Conditions
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2245, SURETY OR CASH, $540, Court: Circuit Court East

TWITCHELL, NICHOLAS BRYCE

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-23

Released: 2018-05-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2240, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Superintendent’s Speed Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2240, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2240, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East

