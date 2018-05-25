Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
MCGUIRE, LESLIE JEAN
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
NICHOLS, DANIELLE M
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2250, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2250, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2250, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
DANDRIDGE, RICHARD LEE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2248, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
