Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

SANCHEZ, LUCAS ANTHONY

Age: 27
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Vehicle Registration – Alter or Multilate Plates, Stickers or Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

COMBS, SHAWN ANTHONY

Age: 24
Address: RICEVILLE, TN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2259, CASH, $2000, Court: OTHER

MYERS, THOMAS R

Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Stop Sign
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

ROSE, JOSHUA ALLEN LEE

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-26
Released: 2018-05-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2261, SURETY OR CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2261, SURETY OR CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court

DAMERON, MAURICE

Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-26

Released: 2018-05-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Simple Battery (WRNT FTP)
  • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2257, CASH, $180, Court: Circuit Court East

