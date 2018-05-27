Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
SANCHEZ, LUCAS ANTHONY
Age: 27
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Vehicle Registration – Alter or Multilate Plates, Stickers or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
COMBS, SHAWN ANTHONY
Age: 24
Address: RICEVILLE, TN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2259, CASH, $2000, Court: OTHER
MYERS, THOMAS R
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Stop Sign
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
ROSE, JOSHUA ALLEN LEE
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-26
Released: 2018-05-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2261, SURETY OR CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2261, SURETY OR CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court
DAMERON, MAURICE
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-26
Released: 2018-05-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2257, CASH, $180, Court: Circuit Court East
