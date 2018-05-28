Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
KIRTS, CHRISTOPHER
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-05-27
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
WOODS, JARON JEFFREY
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-27
Released: 2018-05-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2262, SURETY OR CASH, $1685, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2262, SURETY OR CASH, $1685, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2262, SURETY OR CASH, $1685, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2262, SURETY OR CASH, $1685, Court: RS Municipal Court
JETMORE, JESSE DONALD
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-05-27
Released: 2018-05-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2263, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2263, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court West
