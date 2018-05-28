Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

KIRTS, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-05-27
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

WOODS, JARON JEFFREY

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-27

Released: 2018-05-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2262, SURETY OR CASH, $1685, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2262, SURETY OR CASH, $1685, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2262, SURETY OR CASH, $1685, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2262, SURETY OR CASH, $1685, Court: RS Municipal Court

JETMORE, JESSE DONALD

Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-05-27

Released: 2018-05-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2263, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2263, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court West

