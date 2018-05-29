Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
HUMPHREY, STEVEN DEE
Age: 71
Address: LONGMONT, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2266, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2266, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
JOHNSON, ERWIN VASHON
Age: 44
Address: WEST JORDAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
HOFFMAN, TIFFANY MARIE
Age: 37
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2264, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
DOMINGUEZ, AUSTIN DAN
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-28
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners: