Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HOFFMAN, ERICK CURTIS
Age: 42
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2132, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ARANA, JORGE ARNOLDO
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2131, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
MEJIA ISLAS, ALFREDO
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
CLARK, ASIA MARIE
Age: 27
Address: BUFFALO, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2127, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
JOHNSON, JOEL NATHAN
Age: 41
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2130, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
JONES, BRITTANY MICHELE
Age: 26
Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
SALTERN, REBECCA LYNN
Age: 31
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
ELLIS, MARCUS AARON
Age: 50
Address: WOODLAND, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO