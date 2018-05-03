Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HOFFMAN, ERICK CURTIS

Age: 42
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2132, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

ARANA, JORGE ARNOLDO

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2131, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

MEJIA ISLAS, ALFREDO

Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

CLARK, ASIA MARIE

Age: 27
Address: BUFFALO, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2127, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

JOHNSON, JOEL NATHAN

Age: 41
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2130, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

JONES, BRITTANY MICHELE

Age: 26
Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO

SALTERN, REBECCA LYNN

Age: 31
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO

ELLIS, MARCUS AARON

Age: 50
Address: WOODLAND, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO

