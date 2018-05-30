Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
REUM, HEATHER KRISTINE
Age: 34
Address: KINGMAN, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
POLING, TERRA LEAH
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-05-29
Released: 2018-05-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #2267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #2267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MUNSINGER, ELIZABETH
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-29
Released: 2018-05-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2269, CASH, $125, Court: Circuit Court East
BAUER, JENII NIKOLE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-29
Released: 2018-05-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Use of Cellular Telephone While Driving (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2271, CASH, $240, Court: RS Municipal Court
