Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 30

By News Desk -
4.5K
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

REUM, HEATHER KRISTINE

Age: 34
Address: KINGMAN, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

POLING, TERRA LEAH

Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-05-29

Released: 2018-05-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #2267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #2267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

MUNSINGER, ELIZABETH

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-29

Released: 2018-05-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2269, CASH, $125, Court: Circuit Court East

BAUER, JENII NIKOLE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-29

Released: 2018-05-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Use of Cellular Telephone While Driving (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2271, CASH, $240, Court: RS Municipal Court

