Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 5

By News Desk -
1.2K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

NONURA, JORDAN ELIZABETH

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRIGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2141, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

KING, CHELSEA L

Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Disorderly Conduct
    • Status: , Bond: #2140, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

GRAY, SAGE IAN NATHAN

Age: 29
Address: GRANBY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2139, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

PERSINGER, DEBORAH LYNNE

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Schedule V (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

WILLIAMS, RONALD RYAN

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

GEE, DAVID E

Age: 56
Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO

BELL, EARL

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Schedule V (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR