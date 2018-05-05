Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
NONURA, JORDAN ELIZABETH
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRIGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2141, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
KING, CHELSEA L
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: , Bond: #2140, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
GRAY, SAGE IAN NATHAN
Age: 29
Address: GRANBY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2139, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
PERSINGER, DEBORAH LYNNE
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Schedule V (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WILLIAMS, RONALD RYAN
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
GEE, DAVID E
Age: 56
Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
BELL, EARL
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Schedule V (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER