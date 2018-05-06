Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 6

By News Desk -
3.6K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GRAHAM, BRANNON CHRISTOPHER

Age: 44
Address: LOS ANGELES, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Minimum Speed Limits – Posted Minimum Speed
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-05
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2147, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2147, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: Circuit Court East

MILLER, JOSEPH LEE

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2146, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court

WYNNE, COLBY RICHARD

Age: 24
Address: LOUISVILLE, KY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-05
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Disorderly Conduct
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2143, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR