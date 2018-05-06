Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GRAHAM, BRANNON CHRISTOPHER
Age: 44
Address: LOS ANGELES, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Minimum Speed Limits – Posted Minimum Speed
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-05
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2147, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: Circuit Court East
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2147, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: Circuit Court East
MILLER, JOSEPH LEE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2146, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
WYNNE, COLBY RICHARD
Age: 24
Address: LOUISVILLE, KY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-05
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2143, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court