Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SPENCER, DENISE ELLEN
Age: 41
Address: NORTH PLATTE, NE
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-06
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
JAMES, IVAN LEON
Age: 32
Address: KAYENTA, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2150, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
HALL, JENNIFER FAYE
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2151, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court