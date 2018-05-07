Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SPENCER, DENISE ELLEN

Age: 41
Address: NORTH PLATTE, NE
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-06
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – Orders (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

JAMES, IVAN LEON

Age: 32
Address: KAYENTA, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2150, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

HALL, JENNIFER FAYE

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2151, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
