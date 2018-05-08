Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 8

By News Desk -
3.5K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

 

GREY, ANDY

Age: 49
Address: KAYENTA, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #2158, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • DWUS
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2158, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court

GOURNEAU, STACEY LYNN

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-07
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

ROSWELL, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2155, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

BOWLES, KEVIN JAMES

Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-05-07

Released: 2018-05-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2152, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR