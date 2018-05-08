Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GREY, ANDY
Age: 49
Address: KAYENTA, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #2158, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2158, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court
GOURNEAU, STACEY LYNN
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-07
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
ROSWELL, MICHAEL BRANDON
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2155, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BOWLES, KEVIN JAMES
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-05-07
Released: 2018-05-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2152, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West