Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 9

By News Desk -
1.5K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WILLIAMS, CURTIS

Age: 31
Address: BATON ROUGE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2163, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2163, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2163, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

PETERS, DERIC JOSHUA

Age: 30
Address: BATON ROUGE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

JACOBSON, DONALD KEITH

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2161, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

LANGFORD, CHRISTOPHER W

Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2160, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

BREWER, PAMELA DAWN

Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

HALL, HARLEY LAVERNE

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2153, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Reckless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2153, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR