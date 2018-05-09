Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WILLIAMS, CURTIS
Age: 31
Address: BATON ROUGE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2163, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2163, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2163, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
PETERS, DERIC JOSHUA
Age: 30
Address: BATON ROUGE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
JACOBSON, DONALD KEITH
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2161, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
LANGFORD, CHRISTOPHER W
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2160, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BREWER, PAMELA DAWN
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
HALL, HARLEY LAVERNE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2153, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2153, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East