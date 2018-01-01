Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROSS, AUSTIN JAY Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1286, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #1286, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1286, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court



STEPHENSON, JOANNA JANE Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-01 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #1285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



RIDING, JACOB WALTON Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1284, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East

Stop Signs Status: , Bond: #1284, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East



LAWRENCE, JOE RONALD Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-31 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1283, SURETY OR CASH, $875, Court: Circuit Court East

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #1283, SURETY OR CASH, $875, Court: Circuit Court East


