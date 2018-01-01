0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROSS, AUSTIN JAY

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1286, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Stop Signs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1286, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1286, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court

STEPHENSON, JOANNA JANE

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

RIDING, JACOB WALTON

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1284, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Stop Signs
    • Status: , Bond: #1284, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East

LAWRENCE, JOE RONALD

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-31
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1283, SURETY OR CASH, $875, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1283, SURETY OR CASH, $875, Court: Circuit Court East

FOWLER, GEORGE JEFFERY

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: , Bond: #1281, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1282, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

ISLAS, ADRIAN STEVEN

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-31
Released: 2017-12-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: , Bond: #1279, SURETY OR CASH, $550, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1280, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court

 