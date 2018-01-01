Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ROSS, AUSTIN JAY
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1286, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1286, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1286, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court
STEPHENSON, JOANNA JANE
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
RIDING, JACOB WALTON
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1284, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East
- Stop Signs
- Status: , Bond: #1284, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East
LAWRENCE, JOE RONALD
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-31
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1283, SURETY OR CASH, $875, Court: Circuit Court East
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1283, SURETY OR CASH, $875, Court: Circuit Court East
FOWLER, GEORGE JEFFERY
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: , Bond: #1281, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1282, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
ISLAS, ADRIAN STEVEN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-31
Released: 2017-12-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: , Bond: #1279, SURETY OR CASH, $550, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1280, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court