Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 1

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 1st

Charlie Shelton Hay, 42 of Casper was arrested by the GRPD for alleged driving while under suspension.

June 30th

Gavin Davis Partridge, 25 of West Jordan, UT was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged driving while under suspension.

Joshua Craig Ritchison, 30 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged criminal trespass.

Edward Kennedy Goodher, 28 of Reno, was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to appear on order to show cause on verbal disturbance.

Cameron Justin Agee, 26 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged grand larceny, burglary and auto burglary.