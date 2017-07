The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 11th

Victor Nevarez, 47 of Reliance, was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged driving while under suspension and no insurance.

July 10th

Amanda Marie Dunn, 34 of Green River was arrested by the District Court for contempt of court.

Cody Dillon Bartlett, 30 of Alpine was arrested on a US Marchal Hold for probation violation on original charge of possession of marijuana.