Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 12

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 12th

Amee Rae Rodriguez, 20 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

July 11th

Dallas Bradley Allen, 22 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to appear on Rock Springs Municipal Court warrant.

Vincent Lakeith Dunlap, 51 of Woodburn, OR was arrested by the RSPD for alleged disturbing the peace.

Leonard Bernal, 54 of Reliance was arrested by the SWCSO on warrants for theft out of Fremont County and violation of probation (interference).

Brant Bernard Aderman, 29 of Menomonie, WI was arrested by the RSPD for alleged fighting in public.