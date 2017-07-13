Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 13

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 13th

Joseph Frank Herman, 37 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI and domestic battery.

James Richard Miller, 36 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Savannah Lane Wilson, 30 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged possession of meth.

July 12th

Terra Leah Poling, 44 of Green River was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol on a warrant for failure to pay on driving while under suspension.

Terri Ann Payseno, 60 of Gillette, was arrested on an NWS hold for burglary, larceny and aggravated assault.

Brenda Michele Britt, 26 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for probation violation on an original charge of possession of marijuana.

Rosalie Maxine Cordova, 41 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving while under suspension-2nd offense.

Kellie Dee Legerski, 31 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for DWUI-3rd offense and open container.

John Keith Cox, 50 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an NWS hold for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Joseph Robert Walker, 32 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for theft, forgery and a parole and probation hold for burglary.