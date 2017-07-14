Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 14

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 14th

Michael Andrew Grant, 25 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DWUI.

Joanne Marie Castillo, 35 of Ft. Collins was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of meth.

July 13th

Robert Wayne Thomas Keelin, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on warrants for child support and failure to appear on shoplifting.

Jay Andrew Fischer, 37 of Salt Lake City was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Kaylee Renee Gordon, 26 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD on a warrant for failure to pay on DWUI and open container.

Rose Marie Bell, 36 of Riverton was arrested on an hold for parole violation.

Denise Ellen Spencer, 40 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving while under suspension-3rd.

Jamison Angel Antencio, 19 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD on a warrant for property destruction.

Hailee Nicole Peterson, 19 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana, use of marijuana and warrant for failure to pay on possession of marijuana.

Cynthia Michelle Payne, 48 of Lander was arrested on a hold for parole violation.

Andrea Lynn Macy, 39 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to pay on driving while license suspended.

Jordan Nicole Harmon, 22 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD on a warrant for probation violation.