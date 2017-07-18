Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 18

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 18th

Jackie Martin, 57 of Rock Springs was arrested for alleged driving under suspension and no insurance.

July 17th

Robert Buck, 31 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged domestic battery and interference with a peace officer.

Kelton Broadhead, 19 of Farson was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving while under suspension.

Nathaniel McCartney, 29 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged driving under suspension and expired registration.

Jenny Gilson, 40 of Rock Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on forgery.