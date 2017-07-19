Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 19

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 19th

Robert Glenn Nellen, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged domestic battery, strangulation of a household member and assault.

July 18th

Kenny Wayne Baucum, 47 of Green River was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI-3rd offense.

Arthur Lewis Maynard, 57 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for parole violation on battery and reckless endangerment.

Joshua Bentley, 32 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged domestic battery.

Daren Bechtol, 48 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged aggravated assault.

Jennifer Lynn Barton, 49 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged criminal trespass.

Robert Wayne Keelin, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication and breach of peace.

Terry Lee Mignerey, 19 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for liquor on breath of a person under 21.