Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 2

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 2nd

Scott Paul Anders, 23 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for no liability insurance.

Miguel Antonio Gutierrez, 21 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on shoplifting.

July 1st

Jerry Michael Martinez, 61 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on warrants for failure to pay on DUI and public intoxication-3rd offense.

Maurice Dilon Duran, 24 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to pay on public intoxication.