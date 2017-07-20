Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 20

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 20th

Cory Adams, 27 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged driving while under suspension.

Miguel Antonio Guitierrez, 21 of Rock Springs was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DWUI.

July 19th

Jimmy Wolfe, 42 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for bond violation.

Jason Weeden, 41 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to pay on no insurance.

Andrew Wiggin, 27 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for probation violation.

Dusty Davidson, 35 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on warrants for assault and domestic assault.