Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 21

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 21st

Steven Moher, 33 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged probation violation, failure to appear on driving while under suspension and no insurance.

Lucinda Whipps, 36 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on speeding.

July 20th

Mindy Deleon, 32 of Mountain View was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI -2nd and traffic control signals.

Cody Adams, 27 of Rock Springs was arrested by the GRPD on a probation violation.

Everado Hernandez, 60 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI.