Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 22

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 22nd

Aaron Robert Hill, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DWUI-2nd offense.

July 21st

Robert Jay Burgess, 36 of Clovis, NM was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged, forgery, possession of forged writing, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, open container, and speeding 83 in a 75.

Kreston Michael Sanchez, 38 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD on a probation violation.

Benjamin Lawrence Rice, 36 of Rock Springs was arrested by the District Court for contempt of court-child custody.