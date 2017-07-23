Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 23

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 23rd

Steven Rodda, 46 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on no insurance.

July 22nd

Chelsea Carrigan, 23 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to appear on insurance and no registration.

Edward Paul Kennedy, 61 of Athens, AL was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI, open container, no insurance, careless driving and interference.

Robert Cloyd, 25 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged domestic battery and interference with an emergency call.

John|Leon Wood, 45 of Wamsutter was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged aggravated assault.