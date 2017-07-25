Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 25

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 25th

Juan Aguilera Penaloza, 23, of Oakland, Calif., was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana.

Nicholas Pierre Leveque, 43, of Rock Springs, was arrested by the RSPD for alleged interference with a peace officer, DWUI, no insurance, expired or improper registration, and speed violation in a posted construction/school zone.

Miranda Mae Morrow, 26, of Green River, was arrested by GRPD for alleged DWUI.

Daniel Scott James, 30, of Green River, was arrested by GRPD for alleged strangulation of a household member and assault/domestic battery.

July 24th

Rex Alan Ratzlaff, 50, of Rock Springs, was arrested by RSPD on a warrant out of Lincoln County for probation revocation and alleged possession of meth.

Rachel Elizabeth Tso, 25, of Rock Springs, was arrested by RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

John Marion Hewitt, 54, of Rock Springs, was arrested by SWCSO for alleged violation of court order and reactivated charge of probation violation.