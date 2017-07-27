Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 27

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 27th

Robin Kay Andrews, 57, of Rock Springs, was arrested by SWCSO for alleged possession of meth-2nd offense, use of meth-2nd offense, child endangering, and possession of Vyvanse.

July 26th

Judy Ann Lipari, 61, of Rock Springs, was arrested by RSPD for alleged DWUI-subsequent.

Elton Lin Wilcock, 52, of Vernal, Utah, was arrested by Sweetwater Circuit Court on the reactivated charge of property destruction.

Airic Andru Beckner, 22, of Grand Junction, Colo., was arrested by RSPD for alleged shoplifting.

Marco Fernando Montes, 19, of Rock Springs, was arrested by Sweetwater Circuit Court on the reactivated charge of possession of marijuana.