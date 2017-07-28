Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 28

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 28th

Randell Begay, 29 of Shiprock, NM was arrested by the GRPD for alleged public intoxication.

Del Rae Damron, 29 of Forest Grove, OR was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Melissa Schwartz, 35 of Rock Springs was arrested by the GRPD on warrants for failure to pay on possession of a controlled substance, no registration, and open container.

Joseph Miguel Perez, 21 of Farson was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged interference with a peace officer.

July 27th

Zacharia Newton Strange, 43 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO on a US Marshal’s hold for conspiracy to distribute meth.

Martina Caspari, 43 of SLC, was arrested by the SWCSO on a US Marshal’s hold for conspiracy to distribute meth.

Darrell Peter Gilson, 44 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO on a US Marshal’s hold for conspiracy to distribute meth, possession with intent to deliver.

Jonathan Wesley Mortimer, 35 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO on a US Marshal’s hold for conspiracy to distribute meth.