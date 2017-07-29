Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 29

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 29th

Terrance Johnson, 28 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged speeding, DWUI and eluding.

July 28th

Jimmy Ray Coates, 46 o0f St Angelo, TX was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of meth and delivery of meth.

Kasey Louise Dodson, 26 of Farmerville, LA was arrested by Uinta County on an hold for failure to pay on domestic violence.

Elizabeth Lee Hill, 40 of Somis, CA was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession and sale or delivery of meth.

Amber Johnson, 35 of Lyman, was arrested by Dustrict Court for alleged failure to pay child support.