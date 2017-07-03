Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 3

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 3rd

Shalon Foutz, 40 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged possession of meth, use of meth and possession of oxycodone.

William Coronado, 37 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Michael D Long, 30 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI, driving while under suspension, driving without an interlock device, seatbelt violation, color of lighting devices and mirrors required.

Raine Michelle Holgate, 34 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged puiblic intoxication.

July 2nd

Joshua Ryan Landry, 24 of Lake Charles, LA was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged possession of marijuana.