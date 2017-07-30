Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 30

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 30th

Michael |Anthony Whicker, 27 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI, speeding 35 in a 25 and open container.

William Alexander Johnson, 48 of Stockton, CA was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged speeding 69 in a 65 and possession of liquid PCP.

Emmanuel Angles, 18 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged reckless endangerment, property destruction, and probation violation.

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 29th

Aaron Bruce, 60 of SLC, UT was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI.

Dusty Davis, 35 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to pay on DWUI.

Carlos Arturo DeLarosa, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI, no driver’s license, failure to maintain a single lane, no insurance and a ICE detainer.