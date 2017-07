The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 30th

Wayne Dean Hester, 47 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Marco Thaxton Simcox, 60 of Fraser, CO was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged assault. and battery

Thomas C Turner, 53, of Bullhead, AZ was arrested by the RSPD for alleged shoplifting.

Thomas Allen Carroll, 31 of Temple, GA was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged assault and battery.