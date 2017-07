The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 4th

James Hilburn, 54 of Reddick, FL was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI, failure to maintain a single lane and no insurance.

July 3rd

Shalon Foutz, 40 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged possession of meth, use of meth, possession of oxycodone and a warrant for possession of meth and oxycodone.