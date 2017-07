The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 5th

Melissa Fran Hutchinson, 40 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Circuit Court on a warrant for failure to pay on driving while under suspension.

July 4th

Tom Carey East, 24 of Pleasent Grove, UT was arrested by SWCSO for alleged domestic battery and strangulation of a household member.

Jessica Sue Flores, 35 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.