Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 6

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 6th

Wesley A. Bingham, 59, of Green River, was arrested by the GRPD for an alleged DWUI.

Scott Joseph Kobielusz, 24, of Sheridan, was arrested by Carbon County Law Enforcement on a hold out of Lincoln County for probation revocation.

July 5th

Edward Thomas Miller, 34, of Green River, was arrested by Sweetwater County Circuit Court on a reactivated charge of DWUI-3rd offense.

Vygandas Razhas, 23, of San Diego, Calif., was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI- subsequent.

Arlen Lee Baca, 50, of Green River, was arrested by Sweetwater Detention Center for a reactivated charge of DWUI-2nd offense.

Kneesha Reene Hart, 21, of Rock Springs, was arrested by the RSPD for alleged criminal tresspass.

Thomas Herbert Jones, 39, of Rock Springs, was arrested by the RSPD for alleged three counts of auto burglary, possession of burglary tools, and two counts of theft.