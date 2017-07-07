Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 7

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 7th

Stacey Lynn Gourneau, 44, of Rock Springs, was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of meth-3rd offense.

July 6th

Britany Amber Casper, 27, of Rock Springs, was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI-3rd offense and stop lamps/turn signals required.

Eric Brian Smith, 27, of Green River, was arrested by the GRPD for alleged interference with a peace officer and warrants for probation violation, unlawful contact, and failure to comply with court order.

Paul Michael White, 44, of Rock Springs, was arrested by Sweetwater County Detention Center on a warrant for DWUI.

Sonny Jerrell Coleman, 30, of Rock Springs, was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Ernest Wayne Cordova, 37, of Mckinnon, was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol on a warrant for fraud by check.

Brandon Hayden Fortner, 26, of Rock Springs, was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Jackson Lemaine Jackson, 24, of Rock Springs, was arrested by RSPD for alleged DWUI-2nd offense, failure to maintain a single lane, and no insurance.

Paige Whitley Eberle, 27, of Worland, was arrested by law enforcement for a reactivated charge of probation violation for shoplifting and a hold out of Hot Springs County.

Ricky Giles, 52, of Rock Springs, was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving while under suspension-2nd offense and driving without interlock device.