Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 8

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 8th

Bradley Dale Mullhatten, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Justin Paul Anderson, 31 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI.

Christopher Ray Brackett, 27 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD on a warrant for failure to appear on failure to pay on driving while under suspension.

July 7th

Gage Damien West Silva, 20 of Buhl, ID was arrested by law enforcement on an NWS hold for possession of marijuana.

John Marion Hewitt, 54 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Sweetwater County Detention Center for violation of court order 24-7 program.

Terry Richard Gamble, 39 of Pine Haven, was arrested on an NWS hold for fugitive from justice and escape.