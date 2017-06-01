Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 1

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 1st

Christa Lee Parker, 30 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged interference with a peace officer and public intoxication.

Jack Carl Lively, 37 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on possession of marijuana.

May 31st

Byron Anthony Cordova, 22 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged interference with a peace officer, fleeing-eluding a police officer, reckless driving and a warrant for failure to appear on no insurance, no registration and lights required.

James Michael Lancaster, 39 of Casper was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of marijuana.

Kristen Lee Ann Schoenhard, 28 of Los Angeles was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana.

Hunter Douglas Farless, 18 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on DWUI-failure to provide the court with substance abuse evaluation.

Katrina Ann Fleck, 42 of Sheridan was arrested by the District Court for probation violation.